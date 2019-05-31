Wausau volunteer group looking for painting and landscaping help

For years, the Good News Project in Wausau has utilized volunteers to address needs locally and internationally. Locals are likely familiar with their electronics recycling drive, but the organization does far more.

Christine Daniel is the Executive Director. She said in the last five years, they’ve grown in leaps and bounds. Now, they’re looking for assistance with painting their workshop and help with landscaping.

The workshop will be instrumental for volunteers to make repairs to items for their HELP closet, but it needs to be painted.

H.E.L.P. stands for: Health Equipment Lending Program. Through the program people can loan hospital beds, walkers, wheelchairs, commodes, canes, crutches and other medical equipment. The items are tracked through a loan agreement. People that loan the items make a donation to fund equipment maintenance.

Daniels explained how the workroom will be used.

“For example, if there's a hospital bed that has a motor that the circuit boards not quite right. We have a volunteer who can actually go in and do soldering on the circuit board and make it viable again, so that we can lend it out in the community.

Since 1998, the organization has operated out of their warehouse at 1106 N. 5th St. in Wausau.

The building was mostly used to store items, but now it’s much more than storage space.

“We had a group of Liberty Mutual volunteers come in a couple weeks ago, and they completely cleared out the room. We held a garage sale immediately after they had come, so we could get rid of a lot of that stuff that we had just been storing,” Daniel shared.

She said the next step is getting the space painted.

But if painting doesn’t interest you, Daniel said they’re also looking for help landscaping the outside of the building.

“We have really neat berm construction that surrounds our property that we've been working on the last couple of years to make it look really nice,” she said.

And it won’t just be the outside of the building that is getting sprucing up. She said they’ll also be renovating their building.

“Within the next 24 months, our hope is to have a really nice entryway that's not confusing. Because we are inside of a warehouse…. to be able to help people and guide them through either getting medical equipment or getting their electronics recycled,” she explained.

If you’d like to volunteer for any of their projects, including electronics recycling on Fridays, you can show up at their office or call (715) 843-5985.

