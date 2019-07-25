Water tests show E. coli levels no longer elevated at Stevens Point beaches

E coli levels in the water at Iverson Park and Mead Park are now at normal levels, making swimming safe.

Dan Kremer is the director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. In a news release, he says the advisory swimming warning is now lifted. He said

Portage County beaches are sampled for the presence of E. coli bacteria throughout the swimming season from Memorial Day to Labor Day by the Portage County Health and Human Services Department.

In the event bacteria levels are elevated above EPA standards, an advisory sign will be posted at that beach. Swimming is allowed, but caution is recommended. In the event that bacteria levels are at an unsafe level, a beach closure sign will be posted and swimming is not recommended.