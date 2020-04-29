Water main break affecting residents near Kennedy Park in Weston

The Village of Weston utility department is currently working to repair a water main break on the corner of Jelinek Avenue and Machmueller Street.

Residents in the Kennedy Park neighborhood are likely affected.

It was reported around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A post on the village’s Facebook page states water may be discolored.

They are asking homeowners to minimize water usage throughout the day. Once the water main is repaired, they will flush the lines to bring everything back to normal.

It’s expected to be repaired by 5 p.m.

