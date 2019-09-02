Watch: Bugatti sets world speed record of 304.8 mph

(CNN) - An automaker known for its high-performance cars says one of them can exceed 300 miles an hour.
A Bugatti Chiron set a world speed record by going 304.8 mph on a German test track. (Source: Bugatti/CNN)
Bugatti showed off the results it got from a specially modified Bugatti Chiron.
The company said the car went 304.8 mph during a high-speed run on a German test track, setting a record for a car not built for extremely high speeds.
This was not the standard Chiron you can from the Bugatti factory for $3 million.
This version has a modified car body and specially developed tires that Italian race car manufacturer Dallara helped develop.
The standard Bugatti Chiron isn't exactly slow - it can top out at around 261 miles an hour.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.