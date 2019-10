Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals play the 2019 National League Wild Card Game.

The Wild Card Game is of course a single-elimination affair, and the winner will advance to face the juggernaut Dodgers in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

This season, the Nationals were a strong 50-31 at home, while the Brewers were 40-41 with a minus-15 run differential in road games.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS.