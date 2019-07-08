Warrant of the week: Markus Kroeplin

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these years-long open cases to a close.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 21-year-old man accused of breaking into a home in February 2016 and stealing medication. Investigators said Markus Kroeplin is also wanted for failure to appear on charges of strangulation following May 2019 case.

A bench warrant for Kroeplin's arrest was issued in June.

Court documents state in February 2016, a woman came home to find a window broken with a cinder block and Xanax missing from her home. Investigators said blood left at the scene was a match to Kroeplin.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Markus Kroeplin, call the Marathon County Sheriff's Department at 715-261-1200.

