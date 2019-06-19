Warrant of the Week: John Gerald Faust

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these years-long open cases to a close.

Each week, with the cooperation of these departments, we’ll feature a ‘Warrant of the Week’. The name of the defendant and summary of the crime will be highlighted.

Investigators say on October 17, 2016, at approximately 4:04 a.m., several phone calls were received reporting a trailer home on fire in the Township of Worcester.

When the owner of the property, John Gerald Faust, was contacted about the fire, it was learned he had packed his truck with his possessions and had brought his pets with him to work that day. Faust placed an insurance claim with his insurer and was reimbursed $96,098.

After an investigation by the State Fire Marshal, it was learned Faust allegedly took a candle, put it in an old shoe and placed the shoe next to an ottoman on which he had spilled lighter fluid. Allegedly, Faust deliberately set the fire and filed a false insurance claim. A bench warrant was issued for Faust by the Price County Circuit Court in August 2018 after Faust failed to appear in court on this charge.

Online court records list his last known address as Shawano.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of John Gerald Faust, call the Price County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 339-5483.

