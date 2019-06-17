Warrant of the Week: Christoper Truitt

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these years-long open cases to a close.

Each week, with the cooperation of these departments, we’ll feature a ‘Warrant of the Week’. The name of the defendant and summary of the crime will be highlighted.

Investigators say in February 2010, Christopher Truitt, now 32, was arrested for his second offense drunken driving.

Upon conviction, he was sentenced to 10 days in jail. He did not report to jail on the day he was to arrive. A bench warrant was issued for him for failure to report to jail. He was arrested for this warrant and served the time he originally had been sentenced to jail for the OWI as well as 10 more days for the failure to report to jail.

There is currently a warrant for Truitt’s arrest as he did not pay the court cost involved in this case. Online court records list his last known address as Wausau.

If you have any information about where Christopher is currently residing, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 361-5100.