Warrant of the Week: Billy Joe Bradley

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these years-long open cases to a close.

Each week, with the cooperation of these departments, we’ll feature a ‘Warrant of the Week’. The name of the defendant and summary of the crime will be highlighted.

Investigators say on Sept. 30, 2017, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Billy Joe Bradley allegedly assaulted two people as they exited their car at their home in Phillips.

Bradley, now 20, was identified by the victims and was arrested after after fleeing the location.

He was charged with substantial battery for his assault on the male driver and misdemeanor battery for his assault on the female passenger as well as disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

A warrant was issued in January 2018 after he failed to appear in court.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Billy Joe Bradley, call the Price County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 339-5483.

