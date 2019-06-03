Warrant of the Week: Karrie Lynn Grider

The Wisconsin Court System has open criminal court cases dating back two decades. In most cases, warrants are issued by the court for failing to appear for a hearing or failing to carry out an order from the court. A warrant has nothing to do with the severity of the offense.

NewsChannel 7 is partnering with central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to bring these years-long open cases to a close.

Each week, with the cooperation of these departments, we’ll feature a ‘Warrant of the Week’. The name of the defendant and summary of the crime will be highlighted.

Investigators say on Dec. 5, 1995, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Karrie Lynn Grider allegedly took the wallet of another individual, which contained $800. It happened in Phillips.

Grider was charged with theft of movable property as a result of this allegation. A warrant was issued for Grider by the Price County Circuit Court in April 2000 after Grider failed to appear in court on this charge.

Court records list her last known address as Berwyn, Illinois.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Karrie Lynn Grider, call the Price County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 339-5483.