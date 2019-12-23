Warning students of routine school drills to prevent panic

Students have been participating in fire and tornado drills for decades. It wasn't until the last few years where students started to take part in active shooter drills.

A new state law could ensure that students always feel safe regardless of the kind of drill.

Under current law, any drills, including fire, tornado and school safety drills, are conducted without any previous warning.

Eric Wright, Superintendent with the Elk Mound School District says in today's current climate, it's important to make sure students always feel safe.

The new law, Wisconsin Act 39, was enacted in November.

It says schools could now have the option to warn students before any drills take place at any public or private schools.

Wright says this law would allow each district the flexibility to use safety drills how they see fit for their district.

“When you look at doing a safety drill, right away the worst-case scenario always comes to mind,” said Wright. “The ability to prepare our students and staff in our community in those situations is very important to us because safety is number one.”

He says warnings can be announced on the loudspeaker a few minutes before a drill, to make sure students know what is happening and to ensure there is no panic among the students.

Wright says anytime there's local control over an issue like student safety, it's beneficial and helps each district understand the needs of the schools.

