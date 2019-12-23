Safe fixes for ice damming

With the warmer weather, neighborhoods are seeing more icicles hanging from roofs. While they may look pretty, if they are not taken care of they could cost you thousands of dollars in damage.

Large icicles hang from a Wausau house on Dec. 20, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

Big icicles are caused when excessive heat loss from the house, or warmer temperatures causes snow to melt during the day and freeze at night. This build up known as ice damming prevents melting snow from draining off the roof. Without drainage the ice can sometimes back up into the home, creating mold damage to walls, ceilings and insulation.

Bryan Londerville with A-Rite Construction said this year more people are being affected by ice dams because of the warmer weather.

"When you get 32 degrees, 33 degrees in the daytime, that snow is automatically going to melt no matter what it's on. The sun is coming down and it's going to melt. And it's still melting as it gets colder and it freezes at night. So something like that, when we hit those temperatures, it doesn't matter how well your house is insulated. You're going to get it,” Londerville said.

Londerville said the best way to treat your home for ice dams is by calling a professional, who can steam the icicle's off the roof. Londerville said the steaming process doesn’t damage the shingles as so many people do when trying to remove icicles forcefully.

"Never chip it. We've already got phone calls back to replace shingles in the spring time from somebody taking a hatchet or a shovel and their hammer, and breaking in the ice a part. The ice is actually going to grip the shingle granular and you are actually going to damage your shingles,” Londerville said.

Londerville said on top of looking for ice damming, it is important to be aware of how much weight your roof can hold. He said to use a roof rake for heavy snow, avoiding the shingles as best you can to keep your house safe. Londerville also advises staying away from iodine tablets and sidewalk salt for roofs as it can burn through your shingles.

If you notice ice damming on your home, call an insulation and roofing expert. Cost depends on the type of roof your home has, and how much insulation is inside.