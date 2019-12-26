Warmer temperatures are affecting ice conditions for anglers

Local experts agree the warm temperatures are causing some dangerous conditions on the ice.

"You might have six inches of ice in one spot and you can move over and have two inches or less," explained Lt. Chris Barber of the Wausau Fire Department.

"It just depends on where you are. You just have to be careful," said Keith Syring of Riverside Bait and Tackle.

Barber wants ice anglers to check on the conditions before they go out. "Always check before you go out. One of the areas of main concerns is any flowages. The more flowing water there is the faster it will melt the ice."

The easiest way to tell if the ice is safe is by its color. "That nice crisp white color. You start seeing browns and yellows than you know there is water coming up through it," said Syring.

Other things to keep in mind include: never go out on the ice alone, bring ice picks and ropes, and stay up-to-date with changing conditions.

On the bright side, Syring said, "The weather is going to be nice and you don't have to freeze your feet off."

Both agree there are bad spots all year long but right now most spots are probably a few inches thinner than normal. Experts say no ice is ever 100-percent safe.