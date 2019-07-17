Warbird Rendezvous to return to central Wis. for some aviation excitement

EAA Airventure begins Monday, bringing millions of aviation enthusiasts from all over the globe to Oshkosh.

But if you don't feel like traveling outside central Wisconsin, the Warbird Rendezvous will feature some pretty neat planes of the past, at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.

Warbirds from the Oshkosh EAA fly-in will come to CWA for a static display of their airplanes. There is no charge to attend the event.

Money for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight will be raised from the sale of Warbird t-shirts and NFHF merchandise.

Food and refreshments will be available as well.

Brian Grefe, the airport's manager, and Mark Tukiewicz from Central Wisconsin Aviation joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the event.

"Anytime we can give back to area veterans, it's important to us," said Grefe. It's important from a community perspective as well, bringing folks out that not only support the veterans but get out to see a piece of aviation history as well."

Tukiewicz said last year, the event raised $11,000 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. This year, the goal is to double that.

The event runs from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., CWA will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a pancake breakfast. Then, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Warbird Rendezvous will take place.

WZAW is a proud sponsor of the Warbird Rendezvous. Holly Chilsen and Dale Ryman will be in attendance to emcee the event.