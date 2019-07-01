Walmart will no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under 21

Effective Monday, July 1 WalMart and Sam's Club stores nationwide will no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

Walmart announced the change in May.

As of July 1, Walmart has changed store policy, and customers will have to be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

The company is also planning to stop selling fruity or dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Sixteen states Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington –have raised the tobacco age to 21, along with Washington, DC and at least 470 localities.

In Wisconsin, it is legal for anyone 18 or older to buy tobacco products.

