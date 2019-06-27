Wall of Honor unveiled at Doepke Park

While rainy weather postponed the city’s Little League championship games, there was still reason to celebrate Thursday night in Rib Mountain as the Wall of Honor was unveiled at Doepke Park.

The Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball program celebrated their first Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, honoring six individuals credited for making the program as successful as it is today.

Chuck Kickbusch, Wally Gehrke, John Tezlaff, Jack Torresani, John Stubbe and Paul Piekarz make up the class of 2019. They had their names inscribed on a sign that is attached to the press box wall at the park. The sign is being referred to as the “Wall of Honor” and will have new names added to it each year.

Max Stella is the vice chairman of the Hall of Fame Committee and says the program has been in the works for three years, adding it’s a great way to honor those who have helped make the program what it is today.

“We look at their contributions over a long period of time, not just just when they’re children were playing, but what they’ve done for our program and for our community,” said Stella.

The sign also features the names of the programs ‘Founding Fathers,’ whose support helped make the program a reality when it was developed in 1953.

“We’ve had thousands of people come through our program as volunteers, but some have been extraordinary,” added Stella.

“These are the people we want to recognize, as well as our first founding fathers.”

The two championship games that were cancelled this evening due to weather were rescheduled for Friday.

