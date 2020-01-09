Wall heater to blame for Mead School temporary evacuation

A wall heater is to blame for a burning smell that prompted staff temporarily evacuate Mead School on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Craig Broeren posted this message to Facebook.

1/9/20

Dear Mead Families:

Mead School had to be evacuated this morning due to a plastic smoke smell being detected in the building. The Fire Department is on scene, and students and staff have been evacuated while the source of the smoke smell was determined. They’ve discovered the issue to be a wall heater as the source of the burning smell, and there is no threat for students and staff. Our Maintenance Department is taking care of the issue to remedy it, and students and staff will be returning to class very soon. Again, no one is in any danger.