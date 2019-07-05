Walgreens offers 20% discounts to vets and families

Walgreens is offering a 20% discount to veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of those who lost their lives in service to our country now through July 7.

“We at Walgreens are always proud to be of service to those who serve our country, including Veterans, military personnel and their families,” stated Richard Ashworth, president of operations, Walgreens.

July 4-7, customers with a Walgreens Balance® Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstores nationwide. A Balance® Rewards customer loyalty program membership is free and can be obtained at checkout.

Click here for more information.