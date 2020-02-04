Experts: Waiting to file your taxes increases risk of identity theft

It's tax season and financial experts are warning taxpayers not to wait too long when filing their taxes because it increases the risk of identity theft.

AARP Tax Aide will be offered in Bay and Jackson Counties to help with 2019 taxes. (MGN Photo)

“Common problems we usually see is when people go to claim their children, they find out their kids have already been claimed by someone else, maybe the other parent,” explained Jamie Koeppel who is an Enrolled Agent at H&R Block.

Another issue Koeppel says clients may have face is learning someone has already filed their taxes using their identity. Although there is no way to protect yourself from identity theft completely, Koeppel says gathering your tax documents and filing them sooner rather than later is very effective.

“It's always good to make sure you have all your income before you start because it would be easier to go back and fix it after you miss something.”

Koeppel says although online tax submission websites are user-friendly, it leaves a lot of room for error. By going to local experts you could save yourself time and money.