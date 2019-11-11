WWII veterans share their service experience after local veteran celebration

"Thank you for your service," is a phrase often heard on Veterans Day. It is a day filled with gratitude and pride for citizens and service members.

Monday in Marshfield at Stoney River Assisted Living, citizens helped to honor veterans in their care, along with those at Stoney River Memory Care.

Stoney River staff, Marshfield VFW members, St. Croix Hospice, and others said the Pledge of Allegiance, handed out a rose and certificate of gratitude, read a poem, and pinned veterans as a way to say thank you for those that served.

Merlin Baur was one of those veterans. He served in the Army from 1944-1946 as a sergeant and machine gunner in the 12th Armored Division and were on the front lines in Germany.

"To serve in the U.S. Army against the Nazis and I was proud of that and to come out alive," he said.

He also was proud to take in the historic Nuremberg trials where Nazi soldiers were brought to justice for war crimes.

He appreciates the gratitude citizens show him every Veterans Day, but said reflecting on the memories of that time and the lives lost makes it a difficult day too.

John Joswiak also served in WWII. He was a day from graduating high school in Edgar when he was drafted into the U.S. Navy.

"I was never further away from home than Green Bay," he said.

Joswiak went through training and traveled through many states around the U.S. He got to Hawaii two days after Pearl Harbor was hit.

"Everyday we got up, we looked on the horizon, there were half a dozen or more ships on the horizon," he recalled.

He learned two weeks later, when the war was already over, that if the war would have continued, his team was scheduled to help invade Japan.

While he did not see combat, he said he was proud to be of service.

"It was just great...that I could serve and help the country out and at the same time, make a good life for me and my family," he said.

For all veterans, no matter where, when, or how you serve, NewsChannel 7 is grateful for your service.