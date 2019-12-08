WWII veteran honored with special quilt

World War II Navy veteran Norman Skare was honored by the American Legion Auxiliary from Merrill with a special quilt.

The quilt was made by Cheryl Coyer, and was designed to include pictures of the two ships that Skare served on, along with his rank from the Navy and his subsequent rank from the Army National Guard.

"There's so many people that deserved it so much more than I did," said Skare when asked how it felt to receive the quilt. "It's their honor as well as mine. I'll take it and I'll represent all the people over there and what they participated in, too."

A ceremony was held at Renne's Nursing Home in Weston to present the quilt to Skare.