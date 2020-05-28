WSP: Meth pipe falls from Wisconsin Dells man's shorts during field sobriety test

A field sobriety test took a turn for the worse for a 42-year-old Wisconsin Dells man when a methamphetamine pipe allegedly fell from his shorts while a Wisconsin state trooper was trying to determine if he was driving under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, one of its troopers stopped a sedan that was heading west on I-90/94, in Juneau County, around 1:46 a.m. Wednesday after seeing the vehicle drift out of its lane and almost crash into a semi.

While talking to the driver, who was identified as Brian Dale Hill, the trooper reportedly noticed signs that Hill may be intoxicated. Hill, who was allegedly driving on a suspended license, consented to a sobriety test and it was during that test the pipe fell out, the WSP stated in a release.

Hill was arrested and booked into the Sauk County jail on counts of operating while intoxicated – 4th offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and a parole hold.

