‘Singing for their Supper’ campaign raises $104,714 for The Neighbors' Place

WSAW/WZAW-TV’s ‘Singing for their Supper’ campaign has raised $104,714 for The Neighbors’ Place, Marathon County’s largest food bank. The money raised will help The Neighbors’ Place continue to feed those struggling to put food on the table in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The total raised locally equates to over 300,000 meals.

“In these unprecedented times, it is always comforting to know that our viewers care and try to make things better for those in need,” said WSAW/WZAW-TV General Manager and Vice President, Al Lancaster. “We live in a very special place.”

The campaign kicked off on Saturday, April 18th with a one-hour televised special, ‘Singing for their Supper’. The special featured virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters. Throughout the event, WSAW highlighted the importance of supporting our local food pantries. Viewers were encouraged to donate to The Neighbors’ Place. Over $22,000 was raised as the special concluded.

More than 50 Gray Television stations aired the special, raising more than $1,026,000 nationally. The donations from viewers, performers, and Gray Television and its stations for exceeded the initial goal and will help provide more than four million meals to those in need.

Due to north central Wisconsin’s overwhelming response, WSAW/WZAW extended the campaign through Monday, April 28. Viewers were encouraged to continue to make donations to The Neighbors’ Place online or, at IncredibleBank drive-thru locations. An additional $82,000 was raised in that timespan.

“The people of north central Wisconsin stepped up in a big way,” said Director of Creatives Services and Promotion, Adam Donner. “The community’s generous support during the campaign’s 10-day span was nothing short of spectacular.”

WSAW/WZAW-TV’s ‘Singing for the Supper’ campaign was sponsored by IncredibleBank and Church Mutual Insurance Company.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to make this campaign such a success,” said WSAW/WZAW-TV News Director, Bridget Fargen. “Helping and serving our community is what being a local broadcaster is all about. I am so proud to work with great people at WSAW and live in such a generous community. The money we raised will help feed a lot of people in Marathon County.