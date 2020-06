According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage website, thousands of customers have their power back on after storms late Sunday night.

Most of the reported outages were in Rhinelander, accounting for more than 25% of WPS customers in the city. The WPS online outage map updated to show service had been restored shortly before 2 a.m. Monday

Any story involving power outages may change quickly. The WSAW staff will provide more information as it becomes available.