WPS surprises Kronenwetter Fire and Police with grant money

The Kronenwetter Fire and Police departments are getting some new equipment thanks to a grant from Wisconsin Public Service.

Wednesday, WPS surprised fire and police staff with the Rewarding Responders grant. The grant is awarded to 27 different emergency response agencies throughout the WPS service area.

Kronenwetter Fire Department received $2,000-- enough to purchase eight new fire helmets.

"We're really excited. It's great to have good businesses in the area that especially to groups for public safety, but budgets are tight and every little bit helps,” said Kronenwetter Fire Chief Kris Grod.

The Kronenwetter Police Department received just over $1,600 to purchase a device that will allow officers to safely test illegal drugs.