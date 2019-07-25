WPS says when people can expect their power to be restored

We’re down to the final few thousand people still waiting for power to be restored. At the height of this storm there were more than a hundred thousand people without power but on Thursday only 4,600 outages remain.

Wisconsin Public Service told us they expect that Antigo, Stevens Point, Plover and the majority of Waupaca should have their power restored Thursday night. But people in the Elcho, Pelican Lake and Pickerel areas will have to wait until Friday.

Local crews and crews from other states have been working around the clock to turn the lights back on in many communities in our area. It took a small army to repair all the damage from this weekend's storms.

They called it a monumental task.

"Right now we have restored over a 170,000 plus customers and we still have about 5,000 remaining. We have replaced over 300 poles and restrung over 675,000 feet of wire which is about 125 miles of wire," explained Kelly Zagrzebski, WPS.

Restoring power comes first but once that’s back WPS says it’ll take another few weeks to clear all the damage—and perform some needed maintenance on their power grid.