WPS offers financial assistance programs to help pay heat bills before winter

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reminding their customers that this upcoming Friday is the deadline to bring your bills current or you could lose power. Luckily there are financial assistance programs offered through WPS that could help those in need.

”The important thing to remember is that Wisconsin Public Service makes every effort to assist our customers who are in need of help,” stated Matt Cullen who is the Senior Communications Specialist for WPS. “We recommend those customers who maybe are having a difficult time paying their electricity bills to contact us so we can work on a payment arrangement.”

Through the Wisconsin Home Energy Plus Program, households may qualify for financial assistance based on income, household size, and the current heating cost. The program is only offered once a year and is money you do not have to pay back.

However, the program does not cover the entire bill. It does provide some financial relief during the winter months.

WPS also offers Electric Assistance for non-heating bills and Crisis Assistance for households that may already have their heat turned off.

For more information on these programs, feel free to call WPS at 1(800) 450-7260.

