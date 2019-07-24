WPS makes significant progress in service restoration

Wisconsin Public Service has made significant progress since Tuesday following numerous power outages that crippled networks and left many without service for days.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, 9,600 customers remain without service. The largest outages include 2,625 customers in Plover, 1,044 in Stevens Point, 949 in Waupaca, 591 in Junction City and 470 in Deerbrook. Other smaller outages still remain.

At its peak, WPS reported 34,000 power outages.

That number did not include customers from other energy companies.