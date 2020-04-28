WPS launches peregrine falcon chicks naming contest

Wisconsin Public Service is asking to the public to help name their peregrine falcon chicks.

The Squawk the Vote contest is open through May 17.

Click here to vote online.

The top vote-getters will be used to name the falcon chicks born this spring at Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies power plants across the state.

Choose from:

• Cheesy in honor of dairy farmers

• YouBetcha in honor of our unique expressions

• Bubbler in honor of our clean, fresh water

• Hoppy in honor of our many breweries

• Cream Puff in honor of a State Fair tradition

• Polka in honor of the state dance

• Gemütlichkeit in honor of Wisconsin’s welcoming spirit

• Blaze in honor of blaze orange and pink worn by hunters • Brat in honor of our favorite sausages

• Kringle in honor of our favorite pastry

• Tundra in honor of the longest season

• Tailgate in honor of one of our favorite pastimes

• Scoop in honor of delicious custard

• Brandy in honor of the state cocktail

• Forward in honor of the state motto

WPS and We Energies says since their first successful nest box in the mid-1990s, 402 peregrine falcons have hatched. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.