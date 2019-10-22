WPS energy assistance available as heating season quickly approaches

Wisconsin Public Service is encouraging customers to take steps to stay warm this winter. Customers who may need help paying energy bills during the heating season can apply for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

To apply for energy assistance or to check eligibility guidelines, customers can click here to visit the WHEAP website or call 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947). Assistance is awarded based on several factors, including household size and income.

WHEAP is offered through the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and assists qualifying residents with energy bills or emergency needs. Residents do not need to be behind on their energy bill to receive assistance.

Customers with questions about energy bills or payment options should contact WPS at 800-450-7260. A payment arrangement may be available to help customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills.