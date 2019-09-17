WPS communications tower approved for Wausau

"We work hard. Our neighbors have been here 40 years or more for some of these people," said Jayne Waksmonski.

In a proposal submited to the to the Plan Commission Committee for the city of Wausau, WPS asked for permission to build a 95 foot communications tower on the 700 block of forest street

kelly zagrzebski // wps local affairs

"What that's going to be used for is communication for our employees that work at that office," said Kelly Zagrzebski, WPS Local Affairs. "That means computer, phones, and 2 way radios within our vehicles."

The city notified homeowners that a potential tower could be going up, and the response was unwelcoming from several people who lived in the area.

"I see a number of these towers around town, and i would not want to be living next to one," said an unidentified resident at the Planning Commission meeting.

Homeowners argued that a tower of this size has no place in a residential neighborhood. And that their property values could drop and their health could suffer living so close to radiation that stems from the tower.

"Our health concerns, that's our primary," Waksmonski, a resident, said. "We are not even a half a block from where the communication tower is going to be. "

But WPS had a national envionmental policy study done that showed the tower wouldn't impact the environment or expose neighbors to more radiation than the FCC allows.

"We are working really hard to be a good neighbor," said Zagrzebski, "but we need to make sure that we provide reliable gas and electricity and keep our employees and our customers safe. "

The proposal passed with the understanding that WPS can use the tower for their internal communication purposes only. If they choose to sell tower real estate to other companies, it must be approved by the city.

This proposal will be sent to the entire city council in October. If approved, the tower could be going up as soon as November.