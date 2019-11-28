Power restored to more than 48,000 customers; thousands still without electricity

Power is restored to more than 48,000 customers across north and central Wisconsin impacted by Wednesday's storms, according to a Wisconsin Public Service press release on Thursday afternoon.

According to the latest outage map, 7,703 customers are still without power just in Lincoln, Langlade, and Oneida counties, equaling about 10% of WPS customers in each of those counties.

Some roads are still impassable, causing difficulty for some WPS crews to get through, WPS noted. Another storm system is also approaching the affected areas, which WPS says they are keeping a close eye on.

"Crews have put their personal Thanksgiving plans on hold to help get power restored," the press release said.

Scammers are also targeting residents on Thursday while posing as WPS, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. WPS noted they are aware that scammers are targeting their customers, and and provided information on how to protect yourself from scams.

WPS also asks that hunters be aware of utility crews that could be working in wooded areas. They suggest everyone, including hunters, should stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines.

You can keep an eye on outages in your area using the WPS outage map here.