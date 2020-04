According to the Wisconsin Public Service outage website, more than 1,000 people in Mosinee are without power Monday night.

The outage map shows 1,084 customers are affected.

There are also 87 outages in Wausau, 20 in Tomahawk, 468 in Stevens Point, and 30 in Marathon.

This is a still-developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.