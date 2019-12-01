WPS: 'Crews will work through the night' repairing electric outages

Wisconsin Public Service says crews will work through the night repairing electric outages following this weekend's strong winter storm.

According to a press release provided by WPS, since Sunday morning, power has been restored to more than 27,000 customers. As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, the WPS website's outage map shows that just under 13,000 customers remain without power.

Crews have come across downed power lines as well as downed trees and limbs falling onto power lines. Crews have also faced difficult road and travel conditions while responding and repairing those damages.

WPS urges customers who encounter downed power lines to stay at least 25 feet away and report the issue to WPS or a local law enforcement agency immediately.

WPS is also encouraging people to check and clear their natural gas meters and appliance vents of any build up of snow and ice. Those build ups can damage a meter's piping, potentially creating a natural gas leak or cause carbon monoxide to become trapped indoors.