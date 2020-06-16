WOW closed after report of positive COVID-19 case

WOW is closed after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the facility over the weekend.

The Marathon County Health Department confirmed an employee of the restaurant and gaming facility tested positive. Judy Burrows, the public information officer, said as of Tuesday morning there is not a need for customers to be tested. However, she encouraged anyone with symptoms to seek testing. She indicated if the health department's investigation finds that testing customers is warranted, Burrows would alert NewsChannel 7.

Burrows said, "This is a good reminder that COVID 19 is present and being spread in the community. People should limit the amount of time spent in public places. If they need to or choose to go, wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing hands and frequently touched surfaces will help control the spread of disease."

Wausau on the Water owner, Evan Greenwood told NewsChannel 7 they have gone beyond the health department’s recommendations. That includes closing the facility for the meantime, testing every employee for the disease, and alerting the public about its positive case in the interest of transparency. Greenwood said they will not reopen the facility until at least all employee test results come in.

In the company's post on Facebook, it stated they practiced social distancing with their tables and games. It said they also sanitize surfaces guests and staff come in contact with.

In the first post about the case on its Facebook page, the company mentioned it was an employee that tested positive but shortly after changed it to “a person." Greenwood said they are trying to protect the privacy of the individual.

A commenter on the updated Facebook post also asked that question of the business whether it was a guest or an employee, which it replied "We've decided to respect the privacy of the person involved which is part of the reason we updated the status."