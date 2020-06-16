UPDATE: WOW set to reopen after temporary closure due to COVID-19

WOW is reopening next week. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they will reopen June 30. Everyone will be required to wear a facemask unless they are eating or drinking.

The restaurant and family entertainment center closed last week after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had been at the facility the previous weekend.

The Marathon County Health Department confirmed an employee of the restaurant and gaming facility tested positive. Judy Burrows, the public information officer, said the employee was likely infectious while working over the weekend. In an updated press release, the health department says if you visited WOW between June 12 and June 14, you do not need to be tested and should monitor for symptoms. Those symptoms include cough, sore throat, headache, fever, and muscle pain.

“If you’ve been to WOW over the weekend and you’re concerned that you may be exposed, getting tested right now will only tell you that you weren’t sick yesterday and the day before," Burrows said Tuesday in an interview with Newschannel 7. "If you were exposed to COVID this weekend, you need to watch for symptoms in the next 10 days to 14 days.”

She said they have spoken with the employee and are in the middle of the contact tracing investigation. She said this can take a long time to complete, with roughly 30 contacts per individual. They need to evaluate the amount of risk each individual the infected person had contact with and make recommendations for testing, quarantining, and isolation.

Burrows also reminds people there is risk of exposure in any public setting. She said, "This is a good reminder that COVID 19 is present and being spread in the community. People should limit the amount of time spent in public places. If they need to or choose to go, wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing hands and frequently touched surfaces will help control the spread of disease."

Wausau on the Water owner, Evan Greenwood told NewsChannel 7 they have gone beyond the health department’s recommendations. That includes closing the facility for the meantime, testing every employee for the disease, and alerting the public about its positive case in the interest of transparency. Greenwood said they will not reopen the facility until at least all employee test results come in and are in the process of disinfecting the facility.

In the company's post on Facebook, it stated they practiced social distancing with their tables and games. It said they also sanitize surfaces guests and staff come in contact with.

In the first post about the case on its Facebook page, the company mentioned it was an employee that tested positive but shortly after changed it to “a person." Greenwood said they are trying to protect the privacy of the individual.

A commenter on the updated Facebook post also asked that question of the business whether it was a guest or an employee, which it replied “We’ve decided to respect the privacy of the person involved which is part of the reason we updated the status.”

This a developing story that has been updated since it was first posted and will continue to be updated as new information comes in.