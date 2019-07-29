WIPPS first ever Birdies, Bogeys and Building Communities Golf Scramble

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service is holding the first ever WIPPS Birdies, Bogeys and Building Communities Golf Scramble on Monday, July 29 to raise money for their programs that help citizens become more engaged, active and involved in their communities. WIPPS is an organization that looks to bring together people with differing views find a common ground to address the big issues facing our county and communities.

The pre-registered event is for families of any skill level of golf. Kids ages six and up are welcome to participate. Golfers under 13-years-old will be welcome to free putting and chipping lessons at nine, but the 9-hole golf scramble starts up at 10 a.m. Sharon Hunter, the program manager for WIPPS said that this when planning the fundraiser, the organization wanted to do something new to bring the community together.

“This is a fundraiser for WIPPS but we thought we’d take a different spin on it. And it’s always fun to come out and golf with your children so it’s a great event. It’s a first time event so we will see how it goes but bring your sons your daughters, grandparents. Bring your grandchildren,” Hunter said.

Throughout the day families will get to run the nine-hole course at the Trapp River Golf Course as well as participate in flag events, and raffles.

