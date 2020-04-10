WIAA unable to host spring state tournaments at UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin announced it is extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This affects the Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16 and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.

The WIAA has not announced the cancellation of spring sports at this time.

The WIAA Board of Control will conduct a meeting on April 21 via video conferencing to discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons.