WIAA renews concussion insurance for all student athletes

As fall sports seasons are about to start, student-athletes and their families can rest assured when it comes to concussion related medical expenses.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has renewed HeadStrong Concussion Insurance Program for its more than 80,000 student athletes in the state. Any member school of the WIAA is now covered for another year.

In the first two years of the coverage, the policy has handled 443 claims that has paid out over $212,000 since its inception in 2017-18.

The HeadStrong Concussion Insurance Program was developed by Dissinger Reed Insurance. It covers every student-athlete in grades 6-12 while participating in any practice or game sanctioned by the WIAA at a WIAA member school. "We're able to provide a supplemental insurance coverage payable up to $25,000 for those gaps and lacks in coverage," explained Dave Anderson, Executive Director of the WIAA.

Parents won't have to pay any out-of-pocket expenses for concussion related medical expenses and there is no deductible.

Although the school district does keep up with the latest in concussion prevention with the latest in helmet technology, it's still something that can happen in collision sports. "It's a great thing for families and parents because insurance may not cover everything that may happen to their son or daughter if a head injury occurs," said Michael Blair, Athletic Director of the Stevens Point Area Public School District.

If you would like more information the Athletic Director at your children's school district will have more information on the policy.