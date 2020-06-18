WIAA releases guidance for summer activities

The WIAA released it's guidance for summer activities to resume on July 1st.

The release states in part:

"For workouts, practices and competitions to continue, social distancing and other preventive measures such as face covering/masking and frequent sanitizing of hands, implements, and equipment should be considered the “new normal”. This will likely remain in place until a cure, vaccine or very effective treatment is readily available, or so-called “herd immunity” is confidently reached."

The full release can be found in the "related documents" to the right of article.

