WIAA officially suspends spring sports

The WIAA has officially suspended the spring sports season through April 6, 2020. The move follows Governor Tony Evers' Friday executive order to close all public and private schools throughout the state starting Wednesday.

The suspension will include all training, practices, and scrimmages along with scheduled games. No organized team activities of any kind are permitted.

The suspension of the spring season follows the cancellation of the remainder of the winter season which wiped out the remainder of the girls' and boys' basketball season.