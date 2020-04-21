WIAA cancels spring sports

The WIAA officially announced on Tuesday the cancellation of spring sport competitions and state tournaments.

According to multiple reports, the board voted 10-1 to cancel spring sports, but "30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors. Acclimatization rules must still be followed and contact must follow the governor's orders."

The WIAA said it will be releasing a statement later today.