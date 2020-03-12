WIAA cancels boys, girls state basketball tournaments

The WIAA announced Thursday night that they are moving forward with canceling both the girl's and boy's state basketball tournaments.

Earlier in the day, UW-Madison and the WIAA released a statement saying the state boys basketball tournament will not be held at the Kohl Center next week

At that time, the WIAA had planned to hold a special meeting to discuss options for the remainder of the boy's bracket moving forward.

Thursday morning, the WIAA announced measures to limit attendance by capping tickets to 88 per team, with two for supervisors also included.

At the time, WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson had said canceling the tournaments was discussed but that wasn't their first choice.

"That was certainly part of all the options on the table. At the time of those conversations, it wasn't the first and preferred choice. But absolutely we put everything out. When we look at a situation like this, what is every possible option? And so you know certainly the cancellation was one, but it was not one that we felt that we needed to go to at this point in time," Anderson said Thursday morning.

We are still waiting to hear why the WIAA made the change after four girl's games were played Thursday. A press conference is expected early Friday morning.