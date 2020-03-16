WIAA adjusts to COVID-19

“(We) actually talked about every other possible way to move forward with the tournament and it was determined at that point we should cancel the tournaments,” said WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad.

The process moved quickly. The WIAA was planning on having games Friday and Saturday, but schools were beginning to feel uncomfortable hosting those neutral sectional final contests.

“We just saw that the general wave was moving toward very restrictive to no playing of the games at all,” said Peterson Abiad.

The chapter has closed on winter sports, but spring sports are still in limbo. Time is ticking with just 81 days till state track and field.

"We're gonna do everything we can to uphold the spring sports,” said Peterson Abiad. “As they are delayed further and further, we're just hopeful that even if we can get in a couple of weeks of the spring sports prior to the tournaments, then we're gonna do that."

“Well the requirement is that you must have four contests that you play in order to be eligible for the tournament series, and then you include the number of practice dates, so you certainly will need a few weeks leading up,” said WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser.

You don’t have to look far to see that members of the WIAA are affected by the local and national cancelations as well. Stephanie Hauser has two children playing college ball at Michigan State and Virginia.

“It’s really unimaginable, and it’s painful,” said Hauser. “It’s a great learning opportunity and very huge teachable to talk about how there is a bigger world around us.”