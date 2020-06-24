WIAA adds girls wrestling state tournament for 2021-22

The WIAA voted by a unanimous 10-0 decision to have a separate state wrestling tournament for girl wrestlers in 2020-21.

APPROVED: WRESTLING - Recommendation to allow a WIAA Girls Wrestling State Individual Championship for the 2021-22 season. VOTE: 10-0 ��‍♀️ #wiaawr



More details to come. — WIAA (@wiaawi) June 24, 2020

Wisconsin is the 26th state to sanction girls wrestling.

The WIAA plans to let girls wrestle boys during the regular season. The plan is to eventually split the two into their own seasons completely down the line.

The original plan was to have the girls have their own season this upcoming school year, but the board made an amendment.