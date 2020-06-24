WIAA adds girls wrestling state tournament for 2021-22
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
The WIAA voted by a unanimous 10-0 decision to have a separate state wrestling tournament for girl wrestlers in 2020-21.
APPROVED: WRESTLING - Recommendation to allow a WIAA Girls Wrestling State Individual Championship for the 2021-22 season. VOTE: 10-0 🤼♀️ #wiaawr— WIAA (@wiaawi) June 24, 2020
More details to come.