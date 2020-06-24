Advertisement

WIAA adds girls wrestling state tournament for 2021-22

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaftne
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
The WIAA voted by a unanimous 10-0 decision to have a separate state wrestling tournament for girl wrestlers in 2020-21.

