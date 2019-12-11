WIAA backs referee safety proposal

The WIAA has announced its support for a bipartisan bill that would make assaulting or harassing a referee a misdemeanor.

Forty-eight% of male officials and 45% of female officials around the country say that they have felt unsafe while officiating. So, it's no surprise that 43% of officials quit within their first three years.

For the consequences, if someone were to go too far they could face up to 40 hours of community service, and possible anger management counseling at their own expense.

WIAA representatives say they just want people to feel safe on the job.

"We need to let officials know that the problem is noticed and some folks have their backs on this," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said.

The bill is still in the early stage, there has not been a release date for when we could see a vote.