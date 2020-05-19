WI man beats COVID-19 after being treated with Remdesivir

A Columbus, Wis. man is happy to be alive after being discharged from a Madison hospital after a battle again the coronavirus.

Glenn Kindschi was one of the first patients in Madison to be discharged after being successfully treated with the drug Remdesivir, according to UnityPoint Health - Meriter, the hospital where Kindschi was discharged from.

"While not a cure, preliminary results from a clinical trial suggest that the antiviral drug may decrease the duration of illness," according to Meriter.

Kindschi now joins more than 40 other people who have beaten COVID-19 at Meriter hospital.

Meriter says they worked with Wisconsin DHS to get Remdesivir for their patients.

