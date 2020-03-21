WI DOC: Admissions to state prisons, juvenile facilities suspended

Authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections say as of Monday, all admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the DOC are suspended.

DOC officials say the decision was made out of concern due to the COVID-19 spread.

However, the order, this rule will not apply to some essential transfers, according to the DOC.

Department officials add they will continue to review the necessity of the Executive Order, and will work with county officials to discuss potential modifications which may be considered necessary.