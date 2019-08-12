WG&R Furniture to close Wausau, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids Express location

WG&R Furniture has announced that it close its Wausau, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids stores.

In a news release, the company states it will discontinue its WG&R Express brand.

“Unfortunately, Express has not been as successful as our other brand concepts, so we’ve made the difficult decision to not renew our exiting leases and instead focus on growing our flagship brand,” a spokesman stated.

Employees at the impacted stores will be offered positions at other WG&R locations, including the recently opened WG&R Furniture store in Grand Chute, near the Fox River Mall.

Closing sales will begin at WG&R Express stores shortly after Labor Day, with the stores expected to close before the end of the year.

